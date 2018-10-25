Varujan Nersesyan Appointed Ambassador to U.S.

President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Varujan Nersesyan as Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States.
The appointment comes after a recommendation by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Nersesyan will replace outgoing ambassador Grigor Hovhannesyan, who had also served as Armenia’s Ambassador to Mexico and Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles.
