Armenian American Museum to Honor State Senators at Inaugural Gala

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will be honoring California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino and California State Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus Kevin de León at its Inaugural Gala on Sunday, December 9 at the Glendale Hilton.

Senator Portantino and President pro Tem Emeritus Kevin de León will be recognized for their leadership in securing $3 million in funding for the Museum from the State of California in the 2017-2018 State budget.

In 2017, Senator Anthony J. Portantino initiated the $3 million funding request for the Armenian American Museum in the California State Senate with the support of Senate President pro Tem Emeritus Kevin de León. The 2017-2018 State budget was approved by the State Legislature and signed by Governor Brown with $3 million earmarked for the Museum. The major budget approval brought the State of California’s total commitment for the landmark project to $4 million.

“The Armenian American Museum Board of Trustees are pleased to announce Senator Anthony J. Portantino and President pro Tem Emeritus Kevin de León as esteemed honorees of the Inaugural Gala,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to celebrating our State Senate officials for spearheading major funding for the historic community project.”

The Gala will be the signature event of the year for the Armenian American Museum. The inaugural event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials, and community leaders for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the landmark project.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.

Additional Gala honorees and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Reserve tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Inaugural Gala. The deadline for reserving tickets is October 31, 2018.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The Museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.