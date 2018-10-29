ARS Thanksgiving Celebration to Benefit Mesrobian School

MONTEBELLO—All community members are invited to the Armenian Relief Society Nairy Chapter annual Thanksgiving Celebration at 6:30 p.m. on November 2 at Mesrobian School, 8420 Beverly Road, Pico Rivera, CA 90660. Admission is $30 per adult, and $10 for children under 10 years of age.

Since its inception in 1968, the Nairy Chapter has played a pivotal role in the social, cultural and educational development of the Montebello community. Although the Chapter has supported other existing Armenian schools in the Los Angeles area, a majority of the Chapter’s financial allocations are directed to the Mesrobian School. In the early years, the Chapter provided student lockers, a chemistry lab, sewing machines for the Home Economics Department, and audio/visual equipment. We sponsored orphans by paying their full school tuition from enrollment to graduation, and assisted needy students by subsidizing their tuition fees. Our Chapter continues to assist Mesrobian School as their needs evolve with innovations in technology and the sciences.

Please join ARS Nairy Chapter for an enjoyable evening of good food prepared by it members, opportunity drawings and catching up with friends, all while helping support the students of Mesrobian School. Entertainment will be provided by students from both the Mesrobian and ARS Nairy Saturday schools.