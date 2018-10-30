Belgian Lawmakers Visits Artsakh

STEPANAKERT—The Foreign Minister briefed the guests on Artsakh’s foreign policy priorities, specifically the activities aimed at the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and expansion of international cooperation. The current developments surrounding the Karabakh conflict resolution process were also discussed.

Mayilyan stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in engaging Artsakh in international processes and raising awareness about Artsakh abroad․ In this context, Mayilyan noted the importance of the Friendship Group and the Friendship Circle with Artsakh established in Belgium’s Flemish Parliament and in Brussels’ Walloon Parliament, which provides opportunities to expand international cooperation with Artsakh.

The sides also exchanged views on a range of issues related to the strengthening and developing cooperation with Belgium.

Representatives of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, headed by the its president, Kaspar Karampetyan, also attended the meeting.

Mayilyan accompanied the Belgian delegation to a meeting with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian.