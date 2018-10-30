OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Visit Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT—The co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group arrived in the Artsakh capital on Tuesday and met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian.

The co-chairs, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States, accompanied by the personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk, discussed the latest developments of the conflict resolution with Sahakian who was briefed on the mediators’ meetings with Armenia’s leadership on Monday.

The situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border was also on a main topic of discussion as Sahakian briefed the group about conditions and activities along the border.

Sahakian reaffirmed official Stepanakert’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, reiterating the need for restoring the full-fledged negotiations format with the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the peace talks.

Sahakian also underscored the imperative for applying strengthening mechanism to maintain the ceasefire agreement, saying it was an imperative cornerstone for ensuring stability in the region.

Co-Chairs Schofer and Visconti will be joined by their Assistants David Burnstein and Quentin de Rankourt in a regular OSCE border monitoring mission scheduled for Wednesday.