Burbank ANCA Endorses Measures P and QS 

BURBANK –After careful consideration and meetings organized with members of the Burbank City Council, School Board, and their staff, the Armenian National Committee of America, Burbank announced its endorsement of Measures P and QS.

Measure P is the “Burbank Infrastructure and Community Services Protection Transaction and Use Tax” Measure. If approved at the November 6 election, Measure P would enact a 0.75% local sales tax, which would generate approximately $20 million each year for local services.

The funds generated will go toward preserving important city services, including police patrols, fast 911 response times, infrastructure maintenance and repair, and maintenance of youth and senior citizen programs. By increasing the sales tax to the county cap of 10.25%, the funds generated would stay local and not be diverted by similar county and regional tax measures.

Measure QS is the “Burbank Unified School District Local Education Funding Measure of 2018”. If approved at the November 6 election, Measure QS would enact a 10 cent per square foot of improvements parcel tax, which would generate approximately $9 million each year for schools.

The funds generated will go toward attracting and retaining quality teachers and staff; maintaining low class sizes in grades TK – 3; expanding college and career courses; increasing mental health support; and expanding instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

“It’s our duty to enable the city and school district to provide the high level of services and education we expect in Burbank,” observed Silva Kechichian, Burbank ANCA chair, “And I urge everyone, especially our Armenian community, to vote for Measures P and QS.”

Public oversight and accountability are built into both measures, which will ensure the funds are used effectively and appropriately. Measure P requires an annual accounting of how these tax revenues are used. Measure QS creates a citizen’s oversight committee to oversee the funds generated by the parcel tax.

The ANCA Burbank urges all community members to participate in this important election and vote for these critical funding measures on November 6, or sooner by mail. For more about the measures, visit the relevant city and school district websites. Information about other ANCA endorsements is available at ancawr.org.

The Armenian National Committee of America—Burbank advances the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the area’s Armenian community and promotes its increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.