ANCA Rolls Out Six Policy ‘Explainers’

Quick Videos Cover Key ANCA360 Policy Priorities

WASHINGTON—A series of six recently released “explainer” videos highlight key aspects of the Armenian National Committee of America’s (ANCA) 360-degree pro-Armenian advocacy – ranging from stronger U.S.-Armenia relations to support for Artsakh’s freedom and justice for the Armenian Genocide.

The videos – which are each between one and two minutes long – define the ANCA’s overarching policy objectives, review the organization’s record of results, and then set forth our current advocacy priorities. These videos are on YouTube and available across multiple social media platforms:

“Results matter. You deserve them. Our community, Armenia, and Artsakh need them,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “That’s why we’re inviting you to watch our six ANCA360 videos – quick ‘explainers’ covering each of our top pro-Armenian policy priorities. Our new, content-rich advocacy agenda represents a fresh approach to Armenia’s future – a diverse array of policy priorities, each results-driven, and all aligned with the North Star of our Armenian Cause – the security, prosperity and long-term viability of the Armenian nation. Watch, then tell us what you think, on social media or by emailing ideas@anca.org.”

ANCA360: U.S. Policy on Artsakh | Peace & Freedom



ANCA360: U.S. Policy on Genocide | Truth & Justice



ANCA360: U.S. Turkey Ties | Integrity & Accountability



ANCA360: U.S. Foreign Assistance | Aid & Trade



ANCA360: U.S. Armenia Ties | Partnership & Progress



ANCA360: ANCA Youth | Inspiration & Empowerment

