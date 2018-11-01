Selections from ‘A Journey of Angels’ to be Staged at Crescenta Valley High School

Selections of original scenes and songs from the play A Journey of Angels will be presented at a gala benefit on November 9th at 7 p.m. at the Crescenta Valley High School MacDonald Auditorium. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door, and the proceeds will help fund a professional production.

Dr. Kay Mouradian wrote a book called My Mother’s Voice which told the story of Flora and her sister Verkin, who grew up in the small Armenian Mountain village Hadjin in 1915 whose family was ripped a part by the Genocide.

The Theater teachers at Crescenta Valley High school have adapted Dr. Mouradian’s book into a theatrical performance called Journey of Angels. With original dialogue by Brent Beerman and original music by Kathi Chaplar, melded with traditional folktales and songs, Flora and her sister Verkin’s incredible story honors her people with dignity and personifies the human spirit of hope, love, and justice. A Journey of Angels is the journey of all the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide, a story that must not be forgotten.

This is a theatrical project in process, and we hope in the near future to bring this story not only to all students in Glendale, but to students all over the country. Our project is a part of a Textbook focusing on teaching 20th century genocides to American high school students by University of Arkansas professor, Dr. Samuel Totton. Dr. Totton’s book will be taught to graduate students across the country and it will include the California framework which outlines how to teach the Armenian Genocide to students.

The Crescenta Valley Theater Arts Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 and its mission statement focuses on community outreach as well as bringing together professional and student artists with the goal of social change.