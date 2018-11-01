Funeral Notice: Nairie Mirzayan Aslanyan

NAIRIE MIRZAYAN ASLANYAN

Born on August 10, 1985, Glendale, California

It is with immense sorrow that we announce the passing of our beautiful and beloved wife, daughter, and sister, Nairie Mirzayan Aslanyan who passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment ceremony will follow the church service, at Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Nairie married the love of her life Avo Aslanyan on July 20, 2013 and together with him she lived life to the fullest by doing what she loved most, entertaining and visiting family and friends, being with her sisters, and spending time with Fred, her little dog. One of her favorite things to do was travel and Avo made certain that Nairie got the chance to see and enjoy so much of the world.

Nairie had the ability to reach young people in a deep and positive way and as such, she touched the lives of many with her dedication, caring, and leadership as the Armenian Youth Federation Juniors Director in Glendale.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Avo Aslanyan

Parents,, Jerier and Arpi Mirzayan,

Sisters, Maral and Tamar Mirzayan,

In-laws, Manuel and Arpine Aslanyan,

And many aunts, uncles and cousins

A memorial luncheon will follow at Anoush Restaurant, 1320 W. Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Soseh Kindergartens – Artsakh, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, 91202.