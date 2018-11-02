Funeral Notice: Adrine Postoyan

ADRINE POSTOYAN

Born on January 5, 1951, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister Adrine Postoyan, who passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, in Fresno California.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Street, Fresno, CA 93721. Interment will follow at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 250 N Hughes Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Bedros Postoyan

Son, Shant and Morgan Postoyan and children, Alek and Ara

Son, Armen and Tamar Postoyan

Daughter, Nora-Aleen Postoyan

Son, Vrej Postoyan

Brother, Dr. Vicken and Silva Derbalian and their children with their extended families

Sister, Seta and Steve Minassian and their children with their extended families

Sister, Houri and Kevork Minissian and their children with their extended families

Sister, Susan Kalaydjian and her children with their extended families

And many relatives and friends

In Lieu of flowers, donation may be made to ARS Stepanakert Soseh Kindergarten, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.