Funeral Notice: Adrine Postoyan

ADRINE POSTOYAN
Born on January 5, 1951, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister Adrine Postoyan, who passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, in Fresno California.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Street, Fresno, CA 93721. Interment will follow at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 250 N Hughes Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Bedros Postoyan
Son, Shant and Morgan Postoyan and children, Alek and Ara
Son, Armen and Tamar Postoyan
Daughter, Nora-Aleen Postoyan
Son, Vrej Postoyan
Brother, Dr. Vicken and Silva Derbalian and their children with their extended families
Sister, Seta and Steve Minassian and their children with their extended families
Sister, Houri and Kevork Minissian and their children with their extended families
Sister, Susan Kalaydjian and her children with their extended families
And many relatives and friends
In Lieu of flowers, donation may be made to ARS Stepanakert Soseh Kindergarten, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.
