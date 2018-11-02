ANCA-Orange County Endorses Caroline Atikian O’Malley For Irvine City Council

The Armenian National Committee of Orange County announced its endorsement for CAroline Atikian O’Malley for Irvine City Council ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Atikian O’Malley is the daughter of Hrair and Martha Atikian. She was born in the Los Angeles area in 1972, and was raised in Sherman Oaks. Hrair was a prominent and well known orthodontist in the San Fernando Valley for many years. He passed away in 2014.

Caroline grew up in the Armenian community actively attending United Armenian Congregational Church (UACC) and participating in many of the Armenian camps and organizations. She has supported the AMAA, the ANCA, the Armenian Assembly, Armenian Relief Society (ARS), The Merdinian Armenian School, Armenian Professional Society (APS) and many other Armenian organizations and causes. Her grandmother, Efronia Atikian (who passed away in 2006) was one of the original founders of the ARS chapter at Holy Martyrs in Encino. Efronia was also an Armenian Genocide survivor. Efronia passed away at the age of 103.

Caroline is now running for the Irvine City Council. She has over two decades of professional public policy experience at the State and local level. She and her husband, John, have been original Irvine homeowners for over twenty years. Currently, Carrie serves as District Director and Senior Policy Advisor to Assemblyman Steven Choi. Carrie has worked for several elected officials on a number of policy areas, including public safety, transportation, budget, health care, and social services. Recently, Carrie served for nearly four years as Senior Policy Advisor to a Member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors where she was responsible for complex policy analysis on a myriad of issues (focusing on public protection and transportation).

Prior to working in local government, Carrie served with the California Attorney Generals Office and with the Committee on Governmental Affairs in the United States Senate, under U.S. Senator John Seymour (when she was doing her internship through the Armenian Assembly D.C. Intern program).

O’Malley, is active in her community, currently serving as an elected member (Vice President) on the Board of Directors of her Homeowners Association in Northpark (Irvine), where she is an original homeowner. Carrie also serves as an appointed Commissioner (Vice Chair) on the Irvine Transportation Commission. Currently, Carrie is Chair of the Irvine Taxpayers Association. In addition, Carrie is a twenty year member of the Junior League of Orange County, where she has held numerous leadership positions.

For more information, or to support Carrie’s campaign for Irvine City Council, visit her website.