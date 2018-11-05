Armenian American Museum to Honor State Assemblymembers at Inaugural Gala

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will be honoring California State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian and California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon at its Inaugural Gala on Sunday, December 9 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom. Assemblymember Nazarian and Speaker Rendon will be recognized for their leadership in securing $1 million in funding for the Museum from the State of California in the 2016-2017 State budget.

In 2016, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian initiated the funding request for the Armenian American Museum in the State Assembly with the support of Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. The 2016-2017 State budget was approved by the State Legislature and signed by Governor Brown with $1 million earmarked for the Museum. The momentous budget approval provided significant early funding and support for the landmark project with the State of California as a key partner.

“The Armenian American Museum Board of Trustees are pleased to announce Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon as esteemed honorees of the Inaugural Gala,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to celebrating our State Assembly officials for their early support of the developing cultural and educational center.”

Last week, the Armenian American Museum announced the prestigious Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood as the new venue for its Inaugural Gala. Due to popular demand, the Inaugural Gala reached maximum capacity at its original venue and the new, larger venue at the Ray Dolby Ballroom was selected to accommodate the hundreds of guests expected at the highly anticipated event.

The Gala will be the signature event of the year for the Armenian American Museum. The inaugural event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials, and community leaders for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the landmark project.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.

To reserve tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Inaugural Gala, visit www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala. The extended deadline for reserving tickets is November 26, 2018.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The Museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.