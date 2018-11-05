Pashinyan Tours Artsakh Frontlines

STEPANAKERT—Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan toured several Artsakh positions on the eastern front on Sunday with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian to become acquainted with current situation on the fronts and hear concerns from soldiers and commanders of their units.

Artsakh’s defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan, Armenia’s director of National Security Service and other government officials joined the leaders in the visit.

Following the visits, Pashinyan said that he had the opportunity to speak to the soldiers and commanders about the daily operations of the positions and bases and got a better understanding of every-day life on the frontlines. He proposed that the concerns that were voiced be assessed in order to come up with better solutions.

On Monday, Pashinyan and Sahakian held a meeting to discuss military cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed the continued enhancement of the Defense Army’s fighting efficiency, military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia, the current situation in the borders, domestic and foreign policies of the two Armenian states and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the corresponding spheres, the Artsakh Presidential Office said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Armenia’s National Security Advisor Armen Grigoryan, Armenia’s Acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, Armenian acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan, chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, heads of the Artsakh Republic relevant agencies and other officials.

After the dissolution of Armenia’s parliament last Thursday, Pashinyan posted a picture of him with Sahakian in Artsakh. This was followed by an official announcement that he would be taking a three-day break, which was presumably spent in Artsakh where Pashinyan’s son serves in the Armed Forces.