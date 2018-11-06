Ex-Real Madrid Coach to Join Armenian National Team

Javier Miñano, who is one of the better-known conditioning soccer coaches in Europe, will join the coaching staff of the Armenian National Team, Armenia’s National Soccer Federation reported Tuesday.

Miñano has previously worked with Real Madrid for eleven years and has been a part of coaching staff of Spanish national team for eight years.

Miñano will be an assistant to the head coach of head coach Armen Gyulbudaghyants and has already signed a contract with the Football Federation of Armenia.

As an assistant to Vicente Del Bosque, Miñano won the UEFA Champions league title with Real Madrid twice- in 2000 and 2002. He also won the 20120World Cup and Euro 2010 with the Spanish national

Miñano has also worked in Besiktas J.K. and Racing Santander. He last coached the National team of South Korea.