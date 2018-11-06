Yerevan Monitoring Effects of New U.S. Sanctions on Iran

YEREVAN—Armenia is currently is carrying out a comprehensive, expert study on the effects of new sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran, which went into effect on Tuesday, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswomen Anna Naghdalyan told reporters.

“We are closely following the developments to this effect [the sanctions] and we are in constant contact with all parties involved in this process. We are clearly raising our concerns and presenting our perspectives. The traditionally friendly relations with Iran are of vital significance for Armenia,” said Naghdalyan during her daily briefing on Tuesday.

“Currently a comprehensive expert study is underway on the effects on Armenia of the sanctions on Iran,” she explained.

The US imposed sanctions on more than 700 individuals, organizations, aircraft and ships manufacturers in Iran. It also has import sanctions export of Iranian oil, a mainstay of the country’s economy.

During his visit to Armenia last month, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton delivered a strong message to Armenia that Washington intends to fully carry out the sanctions on Iran, warning that while the U.S. understands Armenia’s alliance with Iran, it should take “decisive steps” toward resolving the Karabakh conflict to ensure the opening of the Azerbaijani and Turkish borders as an alternative for Yerevan.

The Iran atomic energy company, as well as 70 financial companies and 14 major banks, have been included in the sanctions.

The U.S. has indicated that those who cooperate with the sanctioned entities risked being sanctioned. The U.S. government, however, has granted temporary waivers to seven countries – China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea and Turkey—but not Armenia.