ARF Western U.S. Central Committee Meets With Armenia’s Consul General to L.A.

GLENDALE—Armenia’s new Consul General to Los Angeles, Armen Baibourtian met on Tuesday with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee at its headquarters.

The ARF Central Committee welcomed Baibourtian, who assumed the post in September, and pledged the organization’s support to the Consulate’s activities, expressing hope that in the coming years cooperation between the party and the Consulate will be strengthened.

Bairbourtian, who was accompanied to the meeting by Kana Hovhannisyan, Second Secretary of the Consul General, said he was grateful to return to Los Angeles, where he served as Consul General from 1995 to 1997. He said he was looking forward to reinvigorating the Consulate’s presence and activities in the community and extended his and the Consulate’s willingness to cooperate with all organizations in the community, especially the ARF Central Committee, which he said has a long and important role in the advancement of the community.

The meeting also focused on issues relating to the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh. The ARF Central Committee expressed its readiness and reiterated its commitment to provide any assistance necessary to efforts to strengthen Armenia’s and Artsakh’s statehood, as well as to become the torchbearer for Artsakh’s right to self-determination and its efforts to be recognized as an independent state.