Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Planning to Adopt Baby from Armenia

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian-West and her musician husband Kanye West are planning to adopt a baby boy from Armenia, a source told Heat magazine.

“They’ve been in contact with an orphanage in Armenia that they visited three years ago, and they are planning a trip over there in the next few weeks. Robert’s family was Armenian, so it feels totally natural. Kim doted on her dad and would love a little boy who reminds her of him,” an insider revealed.

Kim is the daughter of Robert Kardashian, the late Armenian-American attorney and businessman. And, according to the source, Kim and Kanye have already picked out a name. “They have already decided to give the name Sam, after Kim’s great-great grandfather Saghatel Kardaschoff, who changed his name to Sam Kardashian when he arrived in the U.S.,” the source added.