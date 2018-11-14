Gazprom Armenia Under Investigation for Tax Evasion

Armenia’s State Revenue Committee said that it has launched a criminal investigation into the finances of the Gazprom Armenia, a subsidiary of the Russian state gas company, Gazprom, alleging “several billion drams” of fraud.

The SRC said that in 2016 and 2017 Gazprom Armenia has reported false data in its value-added tax and profit tax calculations to the country’s authorities, who say that the company’s actions resulted in “several billions drams less calculated tax obligations.”

The State Revenue Committee said that the research data on the volumes of supplied natural gas to filling stations (natural gas stations) also prove fraud.

SRC said that Gazprom Armenia’s volume of loss in the distribution network was reduced on an average of more than three times from June to July 2018 compared to January to May of the same year. At the same time, according to the SRC, the volumes of Gazprom Armenia’s supplies to the filling stations from June to September 2018 have shown an increase of nearly 37 percent as compared to the first five months of the year.

Gazprom Armenia officials have denied the accusations.