Armenian Organizations in Western U.S. Issue Joint Appeal

ACTING in the spirit of pan-Armenian unity,
EMBRACING the will of the people of Armenia to create a more just and open society,
CONSIDERING development of Armenia and Artsakh as an undisputed priority for the Armenian Diaspora,
RECOGNIZING the remarkable achievements of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and its global partners, which, for the past 26 years has united all major Diaspora-based Armenian organizations around the world under the mission of providing large-scale development and humanitarian assistance to the Homeland,
SUPPORTING the determination of the new leadership of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to drastically enhance organizational transparency and accountability,
WE, THE UNDERSIGNED
REAFFIRM our unequivocal support to the mission and goals of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and
CALL on each and every Armenian-American to bring his or her generous participation in the upcoming International Thanksgiving Day Telethon to air live on Thursday, November 22, 2018, dedicated to introducing modern agricultural technologies such as deep-water wells and drip irrigation systems as well as installation of solar energy systems, which will contribute greatly to agricultural development, job creation and energy independence of Armenia and Artsakh.
It is up to each and every Armenian to help Armenia and Artsakh develop and prosper.
November 16, 2018
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Archbishop Hovnan Derderian
Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America
Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian
Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America
Reverend Berj Jambazian
Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America
Bishop Mikael Mouradian
Armenian Catholic Eparchy of U.S. and Canada
Avedik Izmirlian
Co-Chair, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee
Dr. Raffi Balian
Chairman, Armenian Democratic Liberal (Ramgavar) Party
Talin Yacoubian
Chair, AGBU Western District Committee
Silva Poladian
Chair, Armenian Relief Society of Western USA
Mihran Toumajan
Western Region Director Armenian Assembly of America
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.