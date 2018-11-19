Armenian Organizations in Western U.S. Issue Joint Appeal

ACTING in the spirit of pan-Armenian unity,

EMBRACING the will of the people of Armenia to create a more just and open society,

CONSIDERING development of Armenia and Artsakh as an undisputed priority for the Armenian Diaspora,

RECOGNIZING the remarkable achievements of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and its global partners, which, for the past 26 years has united all major Diaspora-based Armenian organizations around the world under the mission of providing large-scale development and humanitarian assistance to the Homeland,

SUPPORTING the determination of the new leadership of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to drastically enhance organizational transparency and accountability,

WE, THE UNDERSIGNED

REAFFIRM our unequivocal support to the mission and goals of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and

CALL on each and every Armenian-American to bring his or her generous participation in the upcoming International Thanksgiving Day Telethon to air live on Thursday, November 22, 2018, dedicated to introducing modern agricultural technologies such as deep-water wells and drip irrigation systems as well as installation of solar energy systems, which will contribute greatly to agricultural development, job creation and energy independence of Armenia and Artsakh.

It is up to each and every Armenian to help Armenia and Artsakh develop and prosper.

November 16, 2018

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian

Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America

Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian

Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America

Reverend Berj Jambazian

Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Bishop Mikael Mouradian

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of U.S. and Canada

Avedik Izmirlian

Co-Chair, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee

Dr. Raffi Balian

Chairman, Armenian Democratic Liberal (Ramgavar) Party

Talin Yacoubian

Chair, AGBU Western District Committee

Silva Poladian

Chair, Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Mihran Toumajan

Western Region Director Armenian Assembly of America