In L..A. Artsakh President Visits Diocese, ARS; Meets Business Leaders

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, who is in Los Angeles to take part in Thursday’s Armenia Fund Telethon, visited the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian Relief Society’s Western Regional headquarters on Sunday. A day before Sahakian met with L.A.-based businessmen and benefactors.

At St. Leon Cathedral in Burbank, Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian greeted Sahakian and his delegation, who participated in Sunday Mass. Archbishop Derderian was joined by several Diocesan Council member and representatives of the local community for a briefing by the Artsakh leader.

According the Artsakh president’s press office, during the meeting issues related to the domestic and foreign policies of Artsakh, its socio-economic development, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict resolution process and the Homeland-Diaspora ties were discussed.

Sahakian thanked the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America for the continued t support provided to Artsakh. He also acknowledged the church’s role in preserving Armenian national identity in the Diaspora and enhancing the Homeland-Diaspora ties.

At the ARS headquarters, Sahakian met with the organization’s regional executive headed by it chairperson Sylva Poladian.

After briefing the ARS leaders about some of the important issues facing Artsakh, Sahakian thank the ARS for its unwavering support of initiatives, pointing out the high level of respect the organization enjoys from the people of Artsakh.

Accompanying Sahakian in both meetings were the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Armen Baibourtian and other officials.

On Saturday, Sahakian met separately with L.A.-based businessmen and benefactors Mike Sarian and Vahe Karapetian.

Sarian and Sahakian discussed implementing several projects in Artsakh, especially developing the health care sector.

During his meeting with Karapetian, Sahakian thanked the long-time benefactor for his continued support of Artsakh.