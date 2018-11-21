Araksya Karapetyan to Emcee Armenian American Museum Inaugural Gala

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced Fox 11 Morning News Anchor/Reporter Araksya Karapetyan as the Master of Ceremonies of the Inaugural Gala on Sunday, December 9 at the prestigious Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

Born in Gyumri, Armenia, Araksya Karapetyan and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in Southern California when she was seven years old. Her passion for journalism was born during a summer visit to Armenia when she interviewed and captured the stories of Armenia citizens. She launched her TV career as an intern at KABC-TV Channel 7. Karapetyan currently serves as a News Anchor/Reporter on the widely watched Fox 11 Morning News in Los Angeles.

“It is truly an honor to serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the highly anticipated Armenian American Museum Inaugural Gala at the prestigious Dolby Ballroom,” stated Fox 11 Morning News Anchor/Reporter Araksya Karapetyan. “The Armenian American Museum is a landmark project that is going to be our legacy for our children and is going to serve generations to come.”

The Gala will be the signature event of the year for the Armenian American Museum. The inaugural event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials, and community leaders for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the landmark project.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.

Reserve tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Inaugural Gala. www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala. The deadline for reserving tickets is November 26, 2018.