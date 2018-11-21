ARF Central Committee Meets with Artsakh President

GLENDALE—A delegation representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee on Tuesday met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, who is in Los Angeles ahead of Thursday’s Armenia Fund Telethon.

Sahakian welcomed the ARF delegation and reflected on and commended the decades-long history of support the Western United States Central Committee has provided to Artsakh, as well as its involvement and support of the Armenia Fund activities.

The ARF, in its turn, expressed its unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress in the development of the socio-economic life of Artsakh, as well as advancing the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination and fighting for the international recognition of the republic.

The ARF also thanked Sahakian for his principled leadership and emphasized the debt the Diaspora owes him and the soldiers of Artsakh who through their daily sacrifice bring pride to the entire Armenian Nation.

Joining Sahakian at the meeting were his spokesperson David Babayan, Artsakh Permanent Representative to the U.S. Robert Avetisyan, Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles, Armen Baibourtian, Vice-Consul of Armenia to Los Angeles Razmig Stepanyan and Arman Mkrtchyan, Military Attaché of Armenian Embassy in Washington.

The ARF Western U.S. Central Committee co-chairs Carmen Ohanian and Avedik Izmirlian were joined by their fellow members on the body Levon Kirakosian, Garo Madenlian, Steven Dadaian and Mico Melkonian.