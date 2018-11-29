300 Yerevan Medical University Students and Staff Members Join Ranks Of ABMDR

VIEW GALLERY: Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan, ABMDR Medical Director; and Dr. Armen Muradyan, Rector of Yerevan State Medical University and former Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia A scene from the recruitment event at Yerevan State University

LOS ANGELES—On November 19 and 20, the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR) held major outreach and recruitment events at Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU), with the dual purpose of raising awareness of its life-saving mission and recruiting young donors.

Hundreds of supporters, comprising medical students and members of the university’s faculty and administration, including YSMU Rector and former Minister of Health of Armenia Dr. Armen Muradyan, attended the events. Among the highlights of the outreach effort was a comprehensive presentation on the mission and worldwide activities of ABMDR, delivered by Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan, the organization’s Medical Director.

By the conclusion of the outreach and recruitment events, on November 20, a total of 300 students, teachers, and members of the university’s administrative staff had joined the ranks of ABMDR as potential bone marrow donors. Registering the new recruits was a team from ABMDR’s Stem Cell Harvesting Center in Yerevan. Members of the team answered questions and administered the simple, non-invasive tests involved in the recruitment process.

“I would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Armen Muradyan, his colleagues at Yerevan State Medical University, and, of course, each and every one of the medical students who made our latest recruitment drive such a great success,” said Dr. Frieda Jordan, President of ABMDR, and continued, “By becoming potential bone marrow donors, these future doctors and healthcare professionals are not only actively contributing to our efforts of saving lives across the globe, but also setting a wonderful example for their peers.”

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the Registry has recruited over 29,000 donors in 29 countries across four continents, identified 4,482 patients, and facilitated 31 bone marrow transplants.