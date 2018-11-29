Congressional Leaders Recognized by ELAC at D.C. Event

MONTEREY PARK, Calif.—East Los Angeles College (ELAC) and the ELAC Foundation recognized Members of Congress Nanette Diaz Barragán, Judy Chu, Lucille Roybal- Allard, Jimmy Gomez, Linda T. Sánchez, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis for their participation in the Washington D.C. Gateway Internship Program (WGIP) during a reception on October 30.

This last summer, Congress members Nanette Diaz Barragán, Judy Chu, Lucille Roybal-Allard, Jimmy Gomez, Linda T. Sánchez each hosted a WGIP participant this summer and have served as strong advocates for the program. The ELAC Foundation’s Washington D.C. Gateway Internship Program (WGIP) offers East Los Angeles College students an all-inclusive summer internship opportunity in an effort to promote civic engagement and foster leadership. The WGIP provides students with an opportunity to participate in the legislative, political, and administrative process in Washington D.C. The summer internship has become a shining example to our students and to the communities we serve of the quality of care we have in creating comprehensive students who are civically engaged in our communities.

The Armenian National Committee of America is a partner with the ELAC Foundation to further collaborate and foster relations between the organization’s programs. In August of 2017, participants of ANCA’s Leo Sarkisian Internship Program and Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway as well as the ELAC Washington Hilda Solis Internship Program met up at the ANCA headquarters in Washington D.C. and discussed their experiences and opportunities for future cooperation at a networking dinner celebrating public service. The meeting allowed the interns the opportunity to network, collaborate, sharing ideas on developing their professional and personal identities and become better advocates in assisting each other’s respective underrepresented communities.

“This program reinforces East Los Angeles College’s commitment of empowering students to expand their individual potential outside of the classroom. The stories of the interns are truly inspiring and strengthen ELAC Foundation’s mission of transforming lives. I am proud to continue the partnership with the Armenian National Committee of America,” said East Los Angeles College President Marvin Martinez.

“The ANCA-WR is a proud partner of the ELAC Foundation and looks forward to working together to promote student involvement in public service,” said ANCA-WR Government Relations Coordinator Serob Abrahamian who was present at the reception.

Established in 1986 and named in memory of the late ANCA Eastern U.S. community leader who spearheaded Armenian American grassroots advocacy for more than four decades, the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship program now has hundreds of alumni across the world, spreading the message of truth and justice for the Armenian Genocide, freedom for Artsakh, and a secure, prosperous, and democratic Armenian homeland.

Launched in 2003, the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program helps secure permanent employment and professional internships in Washington, DC for young Armenian American professionals and students. Through the years, the ANCA has developed many relationships in and around Capitol Hill and identified a wide range of opportunities in the Washington, DC area. The CGP utilizes these resources and contacts to help candidates identify and secure jobs that fit their interests and needs.