ARS Social Services Takes on New Program for Zero Emission Vehicle Education and Outreach

GLENDALE—Effective November 2018, ARS Social Services has partnered with Self-Help for the Elderly to provide services under the Electric Vehicles for Everyone program, which is intended to reach low-income, limited-English proficient, and immigrant individuals to provide education and awareness on the benefits of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV).

Electrify America, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America, is collaborating with six organizations in California to launch community-based programs to support ZEV education and awareness for disadvantaged and low-income communities. The organizations collaborating with Electrify America on the initiative include Self-Help for the Elderly, Valley Clean Air Now, Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment, Chinese Newcomers Service Center, Liberty Hill Foundation, and GRID Alternatives.

“ARS Social Services is proud to be recognized as an organization with deep local connections and selected as one of 10 grassroots community-based organizations by Self-Help for the Elderly to provide services under this program,” stated Talar Aintablian, Director of Operations.

“Our project team consists of experienced program managers and community service professionals skilled in servicing hard-to-reach populations,” said Anni Chung, President and CEO of Self-Help for the Elderly. “The cooperation with Electrify America will offer continued support to our extended network of community-based organizations in 10 California counties to provide culturally competent, linguistically appropriate ZEV awareness and education.”

Services will include consumer education workshops, community events, media placements, special outreach projects, one-to-one education, all with an emphasis on electric vehicle basics, benefits of zero emission vehicles, and environmental and energy conservation. For additional information, please contact Program Coordinator Lily Karapetyan at (818) 241-7533 x105 or visit the ARS Social Services main office at 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through four offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, and North Hollywood. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, and more. ARS Social Services can be reached at (818) 241-7533 or socialservices@arswestusa.org.