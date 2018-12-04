Defense Ministry Dispels ‘Speculation’ about Nakhichevan Border

YEREVAN—During the campaign for Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections, several politicians have referred to the situation on the Armenia-Nakhichevan border and made announcements that according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry are false.

Throughout the campaign, the defense ministry has asserted that it will not engage in political announcements. However, on Tuesday, the defense ministry spokesperson issued an announcement on his Facebook profile to dispel what he called speculation on the part of candidates.

“Some political figures continue to speculate about bordering issues in this pre-election campaign. We have said that we will not delve into such issuesm,” said Hovhannisyan before presenting a four-point announcement, which is presented below.

1. The enemy has not advanced any of its positions at the expense of the Armenian positions in the Nakhichevan direction. It has not gained any control over any section. I have personally published all the photos of all the cities of Nakhichevan under our control.

2. The advancing of positions by both sides started in February and March, and I especially emphasize February to March, not any other period. Therefore, don’t present the incidents under other dates at your own conveniences.

3. It’s can be argued which side has advanced more and what results have been achieved. (This statement was made directly in response to Republican Party of Armenia candidate David Shahnazaryan who claimed that under the current authorities, Armenia has lost positions on the Nakhichevan border).

4. Since March the enemy has not advanced any of its positions. The entire process took place in the spring, following which both sides started to carry out engineering works. And finally, it’s at least unfair to know the overall configuration of the positions and not discuss the dominance of the Armenian positions.