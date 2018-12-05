Televised Candidates’ Debate Ahead of Sunday’s Vote

Armenia’s Public Television on Wednesday hosted a three-hour-plus debate featuring the leaders of the 11 parties and alliance participating in Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections.

It was a first for an election in Armenia—an encouraging step, given that in previous elections candidates did not face each other to express their views.

While the debate got heated at different times, generally the event served as an opportunity for leaders representing their parties and alliances to articulate their positions on myriad topics as Armenia’s economic development, judicial reform and ways to address corruption, as well as Artsakh and continued efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The video above is an English translation of the debate produced and provided by Civilnet.am