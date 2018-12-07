ANCA Chairman Comments on Valadao Conceding His Race

WASHINGTON—Representative David Valadao (R-CA) issued a statement Thursday conceding his race to serve the people of California’s 21st Congressional District. Valadao – the Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus – lost his re-election bid by a small margin – in a race with over 110,000 votes cast – in a district that stretches across the San Joaquin Valley – home to thousands of Armenian Americans.

Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Chairman Raffi Hamparian has offered the following statement in light of Rep. Valadao’s concession.

Congressman David Valadao – A True and Strong Champion for the Armenian American Community and Armenian Cause

By RAFFI HAMPARIAN

ANCA Chairman

“When Congressman David Valadao decided – in the fall of 2017 – to face down Azerbaijan’s well-paid army of lobbyists in Washington, DC by offering an amendment to a foreign aid spending bill that would provide U.S. funding for a mine-free Artstakh by 2020 – it took courage and uncommon devotion. When Congressman David Valadao decided – just two weeks after successfully offering his amendment on the House floor to provide $1.5 million in U.S. funding for de-mining work across Artsakh – to travel to the Republic of Artsakh – it took courage and uncommon devotion. When Congressman Valadao was placed on the Aliyev regime’s black-list for visiting a free and independent Artsakh – that took courage and uncommon devotion.”

“For championing an Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Board of Directors federal legislative priority – which is to seek a totally mine-free Artstakh through U.S. funding for the HALO Trust – our organization salutes Congressman David Valadao’s honorable and distinguished service in the U.S. House of Representatives. The ANCA is proud of our record of standing with Congressman Valadao during his service in Congress and strongly endorsing his campaigns. The ANCA of Central California and our many supporters in California’s Central Valley fully understood that their region was well represented by David Valadao – first in the California State Assembly and later in the United States Congress.”

“On behalf of the ANCA, I would like to thank David Valadao for being a principled champion for the heroic and free people of Artsakh. His service to the cause of freedom of Artsakh and the lives he saved through his support for a mine-free Artsakh – will never be forgotten and will always be respected.”