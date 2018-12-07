Armenians Among Portantino’s ‘Women in Business’ Award Recipients

BURBANK—California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino hosted the annual Women in Business – Legislative Update & Awards Luncheon on Tuesday at The Castaway. The popular recognition event was attended by more than 400 guests.

“It was my privilege and honor to recognize accomplished women of the great 25th Senate District. I applaud all of these inspiring women who have achieved success and paved the way for many other entrepreneurs, non-profit executives and community volunteers to follow. The leadership and accomplishments of this year’s honorees is an example for all of us to emulate. As the father of two daughters, the people and the day left me in awe,” commented Senator Portantino.

Following the inspirational keynote speech by Former White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers, who now serves as the Executive Vice President of Warner Brothers Entertainment, Senator Portantino presented awards to laudable women who live or work in the 25th Senate District.

Armenian-American awardees include Pattyl Aposhian Kasparian who received the Corporate Business Award; Elen Asatryan and Kathryn Mgrublian, who both received the Young Entrepreneur Award; Annette Kosker, who received the Volunteer Award; Trina Davidian who received the Small Businesswoman Award; Seeroon Yeretzian Gabriel, who received the Inspirational Award; and Atineh Haroutunian, who received the Environment and Sustainability Award.

“I am honored and humbled to be in such great company with esteemed women serving as industry leaders and influencers,” said Pasadena resident Pattyl Aposhian Kasparian who was selected as a 2018 honoree in the Corporate Business category. “So many women empower each other and the businesses and communities they serve. We are setting new standards and surpassing expectations by many indicators.”

The main objective of the event was to celebrate exceptional women whose professional skills and commitment to their community have made them outstanding leaders and role models. The careers of the honorees varied across the spectrum of professions, including science and technology, corporate and small business, environmental protection, and non-profit organizations