Pashinyan, Aliyev Hold Another Conversation

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held another conversation on the sidelines of an informal CIS Summit held Thursday in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Pashinyan discussed the conversation with reporters saying that the discussion centered around exchange of captives—or prisoners of war—for which Baku has proposed an even exchange of prisoners being held captives on both sides.

“We didn’t reach an agreement, but we will continue discussions,” Pashinyan told reporters on Thursday.

“As you know, they [Azerbaijan] have proposed the ‘all for all’ principle, but we have a problem here. We must discuss it also with the Artsakh authorities. We have also talked about the previous episodes of the negotiations process,” added Pashinyan. He was referring to a similar conversation the two had on the sidelines of a CIS Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in November, when they agreed to set up communications mechanism between the two and pledged to significantly curtail cross border attacks.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen, meeting with Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on Thursday in Milan hailed the sides’ adherence to the Dushanbe agreement by pointing out the significant drop in cross-border incidents.

As for the prisoner exchange, the authorities in Artsakh have unequivocally rejected Baku’s “all for all” proposal, citing that two of the prisoners identified by Azerbaijan are currently serving sentences in Artsakh for murder after a court there found them guilty of killing civilians once they crossed into Artsakh territory.