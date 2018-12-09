With Over 70% of Votes, Pashinyan’s ‘My Step’ Alliance Tops Parliamentary Elections

A voting precinct in Armenia on Dec. 9

YEREVAN—Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s “My Step” Alliance captured more than 70 percent of the votes during Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections — the first national elections since a popular movement toppled former president Serzh Sarkisian’s regime.

According to results published by Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission with all 2010 precincts reporting, Pashinyan’s “My Step” alliance received 884,456 votes (70.43 percent). Trailing far behind was businessman Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia Party with 103,824 votes (8.32 percent) and the Bright Armenia Party, which has close ties to Pashinyan with 80,024 votes (6.37 percent) to round out the parties being represented in the new parliament.

Coming in at fourth place was the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia with 59,059 votes (4.70 percent), with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation garnering 48,811 votes (3.89 percent).

Of the 2, 573,779 eligible voters, 48.63 percent or 1,260,840 turned out for Sunday’s election, according to results released by Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission.

A screen shot of the CEC website preliminary results with all precincts reporting

In order to have seats in the parliament, political parties require five percent of the votes, while alliances need seven percent of the votes.
PARTY                                                                                                         VOTES                                                        PERCENTAGE
1. REPUBLICAN PARTY OF ARMENIA                                                59,059                                                                        4.70%

2. CITIZEN’S DECISION SOCIAL-DEMOCRATIC PARTY                8,530                                                                         0.68%

3. ARMENIAN REVOLUTIONARY FEDERATION                            48,811                                                                        3.89%

4. MY STEP PARTIES ALLIANCE                                            884,456                                                                70.43% 

5. BRIGHT ARMENIA PARTY                                                      80,024                                                                  6.37% 

6. CHRISTIAN-POPULAR RENAISSANCE PARTY                             6,456                                                                          0.51%

7. NATIONAL PROGRESS PARTY                                                           4,123                                                                          0.33%

8. WE PARTIES ALLIANCE                                                                     25,174                                                                          2.00%

9. COUNTRY OF LAW PARTY                                                                 12,389                                                                             .99%

10. SASNA TSRER ALL ARMENIAN PARTY                                        22,826                                                                        1.82%

 11. PROSPEROUS ARMENIA PARTY                                        103,824                                                                   8.32%

