With Over 70% of Votes, Pashinyan’s ‘My Step’ Alliance Tops Parliamentary Elections

YEREVAN—Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s “My Step” Alliance captured more than 70 percent of the votes during Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections — the first national elections since a popular movement toppled former president Serzh Sarkisian’s regime.

According to results published by Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission with all 2010 precincts reporting, Pashinyan’s “My Step” alliance received 884,456 votes (70.43 percent). Trailing far behind was businessman Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia Party with 103,824 votes (8.32 percent) and the Bright Armenia Party, which has close ties to Pashinyan with 80,024 votes (6.37 percent) to round out the parties being represented in the new parliament.

Coming in at fourth place was the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia with 59,059 votes (4.70 percent), with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation garnering 48,811 votes (3.89 percent).

Of the 2, 573,779 eligible voters, 48.63 percent or 1,260,840 turned out for Sunday’s election, according to results released by Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission.

In order to have seats in the parliament, political parties require five percent of the votes, while alliances need seven percent of the votes.

PARTY VOTES PERCENTAGE

1. REPUBLICAN PARTY OF ARMENIA 59,059 4.70%

2. CITIZEN’S DECISION SOCIAL-DEMOCRATIC PARTY 8,530 0.68%

3. ARMENIAN REVOLUTIONARY FEDERATION 48,811 3.89%

4. MY STEP PARTIES ALLIANCE 884,456 70.43%

5. BRIGHT ARMENIA PARTY 80,024 6.37%

6. CHRISTIAN-POPULAR RENAISSANCE PARTY 6,456 0.51%

7. NATIONAL PROGRESS PARTY 4,123 0.33%

8. WE PARTIES ALLIANCE 25,174 2.00%

9. COUNTRY OF LAW PARTY 12,389 .99%

10. SASNA TSRER ALL ARMENIAN PARTY 22,826 1.82%

11. PROSPEROUS ARMENIA PARTY 103,824 8.32%

Asbarez will have complete election coverage on Monday.