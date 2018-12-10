President Sarkissian Congratulates Election Winners

YEREVAN—President Armen Sarkissian on Monday addressed the nation regarding the December 9 parliamentary election. Below is the complete text of the statement as issued by the presidential press service.

I congratulate the My Step Alliance, the Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, which, by passing the threshold envisioned by law, will comprise the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.

At the same time, I would like to thank all parties and alliances that took part in the election, as well as all citizens of Armenia who expressed their attitude toward the country’s future.

This election, as a nationwide political process, is the first since the great spring changes that took place in the country.

The new National Assembly and Government will work within a great dimension of responsibility. I wish them resolve and vigor on the path of fulfilling their plans.

The homeland is strengthened and its history is created through our daily painstaking work. It is our duty to contribute our complete capabilities and strengths for the benefit of the country and its people, for the strong republics of Armenia and Artsakh, entire Armenians and all citizens of Armenia.

God bless our country and people.