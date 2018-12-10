ANCA Statement on the Parliamentary Elections in Armenia

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America on Sunday issued the statement below, on the December 9 snap parliamentary elections in Armenia. The ANCA, based on the preliminary results publicized by Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission as well as reports from international observers believes that the elections will have a positive impact on the future of U.S.-Armenia relations.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) congratulates the people of Armenia on a free and fair parliamentary election, welcoming this landmark achievement as a victory for democracy and the start of a new era in the U.S.-Armenia strategic partnership.

We are already working with key American and Armenian stakeholders to build upon Armenia’s peaceful, constitutional, and democratic transition, by translating this progress into short and mid-term deliverables – concrete, mutually-beneficial initiatives that deepen and broaden our bilateral political, economic, and military relations.

Parallel to our support for the growth of bilateral ties, we will, with increased vigilance, forcefully challenge Turkish and Azerbaijani interests in the United States, the region, and worldwide that seek to take advantage of this transition to undermine, isolate, or attack Armenia and Artsakh.