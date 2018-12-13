A Day of Giving with Gratitude for Tufenkian Pre-School Students

VIEW GALLERY: Tufenkian Pre-School students at Glendale's Fire Station #25 with toys they donated

Monday, December 10, was a very rewarding and exciting day for St. Mary’s Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten students who walked six very long blocks to Fire Station #25 and delivered boxes filled with toys. Again, this year as in the years past, Tufenkian Pre-School enthusiastically joined ABC7 and the Southern California Firefighters 25th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

The school is committed to creating a secure, caring and stimulating environment where our students grow and mature emotionally, intellectually, physically and socially. Its curriculum is designed to support this core philosophy and we strongly believe that community service is integral to a child’s development. As such, Tufenkian students and families actively participate in diverse humanitarian efforts, be it local, cultural, national or international. We take pride in seeing the joy our students experience when willingly giving.

Tufenkian’s administration is deeply grateful to its benefactors, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph and Savey Tufenkian, the School Board, and its outstanding Parent Support Committee, who are steadfast in their endless giving to our school, setting an example to our school community.

The school’s philosophy, curriculum and role models have paved the way for Tufenkian Pre-School’s 45-year success.

“We are honored to hold a continuous two-decade long accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). An NAEYC recognition correlates directly to our students’ readiness and success in school and beyond. The school has also been participating in Quality Start Los Angeles (QSLA),” said the Tufenkian Pre-School and Kindergarten Director, Arsine Aghazarian.

“We achieved a Tier 4 rating by the QSLA having been voluntarily evaluated in the following seven areas: child observation, effective teacher-child interaction, ratio and group size, program environment, and the Director’s qualifications,” explained Aghazarian.

“Our students’ development is always our biggest priority and we treasure each one of our students and indulge them with real life, hands on learning and experiences. Giving and becoming essential community members is part of our long standing tradition at St. Mary’s Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten,” concluded Aghazarian.