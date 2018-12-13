Trump Hails ‘Smart, Hard-Working’ Armenians

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump hailed Armenians as “smart and hard-working” people. Trump spoke to Archbishop Vicken Aykazian of the Eastern Diocese before he signed the Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act into law, reported Voice of America.

On Tuesday, Trump signed into law the Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act, which seeks to ensure US aid reaches Christian and Yazidi genocide victims.

The bill that was passed unanimously in the House on November 27 and in the Senate on October 11, seeks to ensure that US aid reaches Christian and Yazidi genocide victims in Iraq and Syria.

“This bill continues my administration’s efforts to direct US assistance for persecuted communities including through faith-based programs,” Trump said.

“With this document the US decides that it will henceforth not allow Christians to suffer and should do its best to provide material and moral assistance,” Archbishop Vicken Aykazian said, adding that through this law, the US aid will reach both the small Christian communities in Syria and Iraq, and those that have found refuge in other countries.

The Archbishop said that during a conversation prior to the signing ceremony a State Department representative hailed Armenia’s role in accepting refugees from the Middle East.

Aykazian also said Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton was impressed by his recent visit to Armenia. As for Trump, he is well informed about Armenians, he added.

“When I said I’m Armenian, he said… ‘Oh, Armenians are smart and hard-working people,’” the Archbishop told the Voice of America.