Russia Wants ‘Fair and Mutually Acceptable’ Resolution to Karabakh, Says Lavrov

BAKU, MOSCOW—Russia will spare no efforts to contribute to the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday in Baku.

“We want to advance the direct communication between Yerevan and Baku for the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. I know that you have met with the Armenian Prime Minister,” Lavrov told Aliyev, saying that Russia wants a fair and mutually acceptable resolution to the conflict.

“Russia, with its domestic capacities, as well as a member of Russia, USA, France trio of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairing countries, will spare no efforts to contribute to the resolution of the conflict,” Lavrov said.

Armenia and Russia have great potential to develop the bilateral relations, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday commenting on Sunday’s election in Armenia and the course of Russia-Armenia relations with the latter’s new government.

“We have all the opportunities to maintain and develop the dynamic which has been put on the basis of our relations. We have a wonderful dynamic for development of bilateral relations which is a result of many years of work that brought benefit to the peoples of the two countries. I think that it is known in Armenia what contribution Russia had to the development of bilateral ties,” said the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman.

Zakharova noted that it is necessary to keep the dynamics of bilateral partnership and deepen it in all existing directions and also to open new cooperation directions.

“We are set for constructive dialogue with the new Armenian parliament and the soon to be formed government, with the goal of further strengthening of partnership between our countries, including within the EEU, CSTO and CIS,” Zakharova said at a press briefing Thursday.