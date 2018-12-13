Artsakh President Meets Pashinyan in Yerevan

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian traveled to Yerevan on Thursday and met with Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to Sahakian’s press office, the two leaders discussed the “domestic and foreign policies of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as issues related to the 2019 budget of Armenia and Artsakh” without elaborating further.

No official statement was released from the Pashinyan’s office.

During the parliamentary election campaign last week, Pashinyan accused the Artsakh leadership of meddling in Armenia’s elections and called on Sahakian to rein in Artsakh officials.