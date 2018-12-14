CW Network Stands up to Turkish and Azerbaijani Government Threats

The CW Network has stood strong against Turkish and Azerbaijani government efforts to block the broadcast of Armenian dancers in the Hollywood Christmas Parade, a 90-year old holiday tradition that attracts hundreds of thousands along its route and is broadcast to millions of viewers worldwide.

The parade will be broadcast in its entirety this evening, Friday, December 14th at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. Central on local CW stations across America (KTLA channel 5 in Los Angeles).

Immediately following the November 25th parade, Turkish Consul General in Los Angeles Can Oğuz and his Azerbaijani counterpart Nasimi Aghayev demanded that the CW Network cut the Armenian segment from the broadcast because, in addition to an Armenian dance troupe, it included marchers wearing Artsakh T-Shirts and carrying Artsakh flags and an Artsakh balloon. The Turkish and Azerbaijani diplomats described this as support for “terrorism.” (See yourself, at the 1 minute, 19 second mark of this video.)

This year’s Hollywood Christmas parade was hosted by Eric Estrada, Dean Cain, Montel Williams, and Laura McKenzie, co-hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, and Garrett Clayton. The Grand Marshal was Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell. The show is produced by Armenian American David McKenzie, a prime mover behind the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh documentary “Architects of Denial.”

TAKE ACTION

Support CW Network and the Armenian participants in the parade by:

1. Thanking the CW Network via social media on Facebook and Twitter

2. Watching the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Find out your local CW affiliate