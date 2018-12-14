ARF Leader Meets With Artsakh President

STEPANAKERT—Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau Chairman Harant Markarian on Friday met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian.
According to the Artsakh presidential press service, the two discussed issues related to domestic and foreign policy, as well as state building measures.
ARF Artsakh Central Committee Chairman Davit Ishkhanian also attended the meeting.
