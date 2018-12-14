Russia Wants Peace Talks to Resume after Armenia has New Cabinet

BAKU—Russia anticipates that Armenia and Azerbaijan will resume the negotiations for resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict after a new government is formed in Armenia following the snap parliamentary elections there, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a session the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) foreign ministerial summit being held in the Azerbaijani capital.

“Yesterday I had a lengthy and detailed conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. We have felt his sincere inclination to resume the negotiations and find a constructive solution. Russia, as a friendly partner to Armenia and Azerbaijan and an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, will do everything to create the necessary conditions for reaching a mutual concession,” said Lavrov.

Lavrov said that pervious talks were held between the leaders and foreign ministers of the two countries, but they took place before the elections in Armenia.

“And now, when this stage has already passed, the formation of a cabinet is expected, and I think after that Armenia will be ready to resume the negotiation process with Azerbaijan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” explained Lavrov.