Artsakh Military Leadership Re-Shuffled

STEPANAKERT—A slew of changes atop Artsakh’s defense and military were enacted on Friday by Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, who appointed a new defense minister, armed forces chief of staff and a director of emergency situations.

Sahakian appointed Major General Karen Abrahamyan to serve as the country’s new Defense Minister and Commander of the Armed Forces, replacing Lieutenant General Levon Mnatsakanyan, who was appointed Artsakh’s Director of State Emergency Situations. Sahakian also appointed Colonel Jalal Harutyunyan as the Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Armed Forces, replacing Abrahamyan.

Sahakian introduced Abrahamyan and Haroutyunyan to the supreme command staff of the Defense Army.

In his remarks, Sahakian praised both for their professionalism and expertise, voicing confidence that they will appropriately carry out their responsibilities and duties, and wished them success in their service.

Sahakian also thanked Mnatsakanyan for his long-standing service, highlighting his great contribution to the army-building process, the formation and development of the Defense Army and expressed confidence that he will continue to serve his Homeland with the same commitment in his new post.

Chief of Staff of Armenia’s Artak Davtyan, who was in Artsakh to participate in a program aimed at advancing cooperation between the armed forces the two Armenian states and coordinate their activities, and other officials were present at the event.

Soon after being dismissed Mnatsakanyan addressed a farewell note to the military.

“Dear brothers-in-arms, today I am leaving the position of Defense Army commander. I am very proud to have served and if needed I will be ready to once again serve in the ranks of the army that has been and will continue being the main guarantor of security and defense of our people with its combat readiness,” he said.

“I would like to assure that it has been a great honor to serve alongside all the Privates, Sergeants, Corporals, Officers and Generals, who with their duly service have every day strengthened our defense system”.

Mnatsakanyan called on his brothers-in-arms to be committed to the “mission of protecting the homeland.”