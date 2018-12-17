Delegation Representing Aram I Meets Pashinyan

YEREVAN—A delegation representing His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia met with Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday to convey the pontiff’s blessings and congratulations on his “My Step” alliance’s election victory.

Greeting the members of the delegation, Pashinyan reflected on his recent visit to Antelias, Lebanon, where he attended, among other events, the celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Aram I’s entering the priesthood. He also recalled his meeting with the Catholicos, during which issues of pan-Armenian importance were discussed.

Bishop Shahe Panossian, a member of the delegation, said that their mission was to congratulate Pashinyan on the successful results of the parliamentary elections.

“Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia has also sent a written message from the spiritual center of the Diaspora and conveyed congratulations to you and the entire Armenian people, wishing that in the future all the works will be accomplished with the same success, leading Armenia to new heights under your leadership,” he said, handing the written message of the Catholicos to Pashinyan.

Bishop Panossian informed the acting prime minister that the Catholicos plans to pay a visit to Armenia in January.