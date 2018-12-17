Russia Wants to Curtail Western Military Presence In Armenia

BAKU (RFE/RL)—Moscow and Yerevan are planning to sign an agreement that will bar third countries from deploying military personnel in Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
“We are completing with Armenia the drafting of a document which will guarantee the absence of foreign military personnel there [in Armenia,]” Lavrov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda ratio station. “It will guarantee transparency in terms of threats and risks.”
He said that a similar deal is also planned with Kazakhstan, another member of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Lavrov made the statement in response to a question about biological research laboratories which have been donated by the United States to Armenia, Georgia and other ex-Soviet states.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in October that Washington seems to be running a clandestine biological weapons lab in Georgia. It said the lab poses a security threat to Russia.
It was reported around that time that Yerevan has allowed Russian officials to inspect similar U.S.-funded facilities in Armenia. The Russians voiced no concerns after those inspections.
Armenia hosts an estimated 4,000 Russian troops as part of its close military ties with Russia. The current Armenian government, which took office in May, has pledged to maintain that alliance. But it has so far has announced no plans to sign the kind of a deal with Moscow that was cited by Lavrov.
Thank you Mr. Lavrov!!!
For all intents and purposes Armenia is a Russian de facto oblast. That being the case, Armenia should immediately demand full and complete political, economical, and military assistance from its mentor. Otherwise, this one sided vanquish mentality will never stand the test of time. Even the most ardent Russophile will eventually protest.
Օղաակը սկսած է մտահոգիչ պրկումով մը սեղմուիլ Հայաստանի շուրջ:
Իսկ Ռուսիա տակաւին չշնորհաւորեց Փաշինեանը…
“But it has so far has announced no plans to sign the kind of a deal with Moscow that was cited by Lavrov.”
That’s because it is being decided and implemented behind “closed-doors” without Armenian input. It’s the thugocracy at work.
It’s also interesting that they never discuss the possibility of supplying Armenia with weapons to defend herself. They prefer having Armenia dependent and weak. Having it under their thumb so they can manipulate and blackmail into submission. If it’s Armenia that they really care about, why not arm them? Why not settle the Artsakh conflict? Why even give third countries the opportunity to enter? Why? because what they really want is the sword of Damocles hanging over Armenia at all times. Having the opportunity to throw Armenia to the dogs if it ever satisfied their interests.
This is a normal process, our security has been guaranteed with Russia and we have mutual agreements!
If the West wants to have Military Presence In Armenia, they are wellcome to have those bases on Western (Wilsonian) Armenia
Not until Russia dissolves all its Bolshevik Era Treaties with the Turkish Republic and aids the incorporation of Western Armenia with the current Armenian Republic.
Sorry Russia, but the time has finally come for you to choose sides.