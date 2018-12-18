Julie Markfield, Termeh Yeghiazarian to be Exhibited at Tufenkian Fine Arts:

Markfield’s “Awakenings & Remembrances” and Yeghiazarian’s “be.longings” Will Open January 10

LOS ANGELES—Tufenkian Fine Arts will present artists Julie Markfield and Termeh Yeghiazarian in simultaneous exhibits of new works, which will kick off with an opening reception on Friday, January 10 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the gallery and will remain open through Thursday January 31.

Julie Markfield’s paintings on paper are a personal investigation into the artist’s emotion and spirit through color and form. Titled, “Awakening and Rememberances,” Markfield’s recent works explore the language of her mark marking, an internal narrative of lines and brush strokes. Markfield enlivens the surface of the page with her gestures, thick dabs of bright paint and translucent washes of color.

Termeh Yeghiazarian is a multidisciplinary artist exploring the intersections of politics, socio-economy, identity and cultural representation. Her recent work is focused on concepts of home and belonging in the aftermath of displacement.

Yeghiazarian’s work is a crossover between representational and abstraction, often combining traditional practices with video and photography in thematic installations.

Tufenkian Fine Arts, a gallery located in Glendale, California, is dedicated to working with modern and contemporary artists. We present and connect audiences to events and exhibitions fostering excellence in contemporary fine art.