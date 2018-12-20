Baghdassarian Family to Host Prelate’s New Year and Christmas Dinner

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.—Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, the Prelacy’s Religious and Executive councils, and the Ladies Auxiliary announced that the Prelate’s 2019 New Year and Christmas Dinner will be hosted by Hilda Baghdassarian and her sons Mr. and Mrs. Gevik and Paola and Mr. and Mrs. Peter and Ruby in memory of their husband and father Hacop.

The dinner will take place on Sunday, January 6, at 6 p.m., at Holy Cross Cathedral’s “Bagramian” Hall in Montebello, under the auspices of the Prelate, by the initiative of the Religious and Executive Councils, and is organized by the Ladies Auxiliary,

The Prelate conveys his blessings and commendation to the Baghdassarian family for their friendship and generous support over the years, and in particular for this beautiful gesture honoring the memory of their husband and father and continuing his philanthropic legacy. May the Lord grant rest to Hacop Baghdassarian’s soul and transfer His blessings upon the Baghdassarian family.