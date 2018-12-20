ANCA CV to Co-Host Voter Information Community Meeting with LA County

CRESCENTA VALLEY—As was recently announced, the Los Angeles County has contracted with the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region as well as its chapters in Pasadena and Crescenta Valley to hold a series of voter information community meetings.

The next community meeting organized in partnership with the ANCA-Crescenta Valley Chapter will be on Wednesday, January 9 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

The workshop will cover the new voting systems which will allow voters to cast their ballots in over 2,000 locations throughout the county.

The new voting model will utilize vote centers in compliance with the California Voter’s Choice Act passed in 2016. Vote Centers will offer an 11-day voting period in convenient and accessible locations within the County and allow all voters to visit any site in the County to vote regardless of their residential address. The Vote Center Placement Project’s core mission is to identify and place accessible and convenient vote center locations throughout LA County.

ANCA-WR and LA County Registrar-Record/County Clerk Office staff members will be present to facilitate the Community Meeting and ensure an informative session for all members of the community. This service is also being provided to facilitate information in Armenian in an effort to better serve our community and encourage civic engagement through the ANCA-WR HyeVotes initiative to make our collective voice heard in the electoral process.

For more information, please email admin@ancacv.org or call 818-500-1918.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Crescenta Valley is one of the most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organizations. Working in coordination with a network of offices, other chapters, supporters and affiliated organizations, ANCA-CV advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.