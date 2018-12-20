6 Pairs of Twins Born Simultaneously in Armenian Medical Center

Six pairs of twins were born at the same time at the Research Center of Maternal and Child Health Protection in Armenia, a Yerevan-based healthcare portal, Med Practic reported.

Two of the twins were conceived through in-vitrօ fertilization (IVF), while the other four were conceived naturally.

“We are currently taking care of six pairs of twins, which is something unprecedented,” said neonatologist Anaida Asatryan, who heads the neonatal resuscitation and intensive care unit at the center.