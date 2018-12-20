Spanish Coach Named Technical Director for Armenia Soccer Federation

YEREVAN—Prominent Spanish coach Ginés Meléndez will assume the post of technical director of the Soccer Federation of Armenia (FFA) beginning on January 1, the FFA reported adding that Melendez will coordinate the work of various age teams, as well as develop a plan of actions to boost youth football, including women’s football and furzal.

He will be assisted by two other Spanish specialists, one of whom will be responsible for the sports education, and the other for the physical training of youth teams.

Melendez was born in 1950. He started his career with Albacete football club, later he held various posts in the club. Since 2008, he has been technical instructor of UEFA, and since 2011 – of FIFA.

In 2011-2018 he served as technical director of the Spanish Football Federation and coordinator of national teams. Melendez coached such great football players as Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Iker Casillas, David Villa, Cesc Fabregas, Juan Mata, Gerard Piqué, Isco and others.