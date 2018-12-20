Putin to Meet Pashinyan Next Week, Calls Armenia ‘Closest Partner’

MOSCOW—President Vladimir Putin of Russia said Armenia is Russia’s strategic regional and global partner. He made the comments during his year-end press conference Thursday, also announcing that he will meet Acting Prime Nikol Pashinyan next week in Moscow.

In response to a question from an Armenian journalist about how Russia would restore its policy towards Armenia after the elections, Putin said, “What should we restore? We have nothing that is broken, therefore there is nothing to restore.”

“Armenia is our strategic partner in the region and globally, it is a CSTO and EEU member. We have to develop what we have,” added Putin.

“We need to develop what has been created by previous generations of leaders. Historically the Armenian people are the closest ally of the Russian people in the South Caucasus, and I hope it will be so in the future,” he said.

Putin noted that it is necessary to move forward based on the realities in the world, the region, as well as from the needs and bilateral prospects.

“We will discuss this with Mr. Pashinyan soon. He is due to come (to Moscow) next week,” the Russian president announced.