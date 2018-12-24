Over 200 Items Collected for Armenian Professionals Holiday Drive

GLENDALE—During this holiday season, the Armenian National Committee of America Professional Network partnered up with the Armenian Professional Society, AGBU’s Young Professionals of LA, Nerouj, and Birthright Armenia in collaboration with the Armenian Relief Society Western USA to launch a Holiday Drive for those in need in the Armenian community.

Following the success of the previous collaboration over the summer, the Armenian professional organizations decided to once again team up to collect items including blankets, socks, warm clothing kid’s shoes, gift cards to major grocery stores, and portable heaters.

As a result, 245 items were collected in the last few weeks. Locations for item drop offs included the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church, AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, Holy Martyrs Armenian Ferrahian School, Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, St. Gregory Alfred and Marguerite Hovsepian School, Irene’s Beauty Salon, WeWork Pasadena, AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian High School.

“The ANCA PN was excited about the opportunity to collaborate with other Armenian professional organizations to hold a donation drive for the holidays. This is the second time this year we’ve worked together with the first culminating in a very successful fundraiser for demining efforts in Artsakh. We’re encouraged by the willingness among the members of our network, as well as members of fellow professional organizations to work together to benefit our community,” said ANCA PN Chairperson Shaunt Kevork. “Through this initiative, we were also able to work with Armenian schools, which we consider especially important to us as it sets a great example for the young minds that will be leading our organizations in the years to come.”

The Armenian professional organizations had the opportunity to work with the Armenian Relief Society’s Social Services, an ARS program committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through four offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, and North Hollywood. Services provided by the ARS’s Social Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, and more.

“As this drive is the first of its kind, I’m very happy to say that it was a success! In total we collected about 245 items for Armenian families in need right here in L.A.! On behalf of Birthright Armenia, I will say that it is special and very fulfilling when the young professionals of our community come together, along with the support of some of our schools and Armenian-owned businesses, especially during the holidays, to support fellow Armenians locally. On behalf of Birthright Armenia, we are very grateful to have the community’s support. This holiday drive was the epitome of a collaborative effort, community-wide, in assisting Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services’ endless efforts in supporting our community. Birthright Armenia is very happy that once again, all organizations involved joined us in engaging and empowering the community! We look forward to another great successful collaboration and hope this initiative will ignite a momentum in our community to support local families in need year-round,” said Birthright Armenia Los Angeles Ambassador, Karina Halajian.

“Our collaborative partnership unifies Los Angeles’s diverse, large, and unique diasporic community. It enables members of different Armenian professional organizations to bridge connections with one another, engage culturally, and participate in different philanthropic initiatives,” noted Rita Chakrian, Nerouj Board Member.

The ANCA PN is an association that connects thousands of Armenian-American professionals and develops the next generation of leaders through social, educational, and community engagement programs and events. ANCA-PN is an initiative of the ANCA Western Region, the largest grassroots public affairs organization devoted to advancing issues of concern to the Armenian American community. For more information on the ANCA Professional Network and how to get involved, please email pn@ancawr.org. You can also connect with ANCA PN on Facebook at Facebook.com/ANCAProfessionalNetwork and stay tuned for more upcoming events.

The AGBU Young Professionals (YP) is a growing network of groups and supporters around the world who preserve and promote the Armenian identity and heritage for young Armenians between the ages of 22 to 40.

The Armenian Professional Society is an organization for professionals, formed in 1958, for the advancement of education and fellowship among Armenians.

Birthright Armenia, also known as Depi Hayk, is a volunteer internship enhancement program that also offers travel fellowships to eligible participants to assist in the development of Armenia.

Nerouj was formed under the leadership of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America with the goal of developing a new platform for communication between Armenian youth and Los Angeles based professionals.

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, established in 1984 and with regional headquarters in Glendale, CA, has 26 chapters and more than 1,200 members in four western states. The ARS operates a Social Services Division and Child, Youth, and Family Guidance Center, one-day schools, and funds numerous youth programs, scholarships, and relief efforts. For additional information, visit www.arswestusa.org or call (818) 500-1343. ARS Social Services can be reached at (818) 241-7533 or socialservices@arswestusa.org.